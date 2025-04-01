Summit Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,287 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 711,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,078,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $635,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS stock opened at $125.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $140.95.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

