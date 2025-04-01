Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock Price Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) traded down 6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.78 and last traded at $11.58. 275,217 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 722,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.91 million, a PE ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $260.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, VP John Gyurci sold 27,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $469,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,551.62. The trade was a 70.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grant Whitney sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $33,989.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,464.66. This represents a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,541 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,795 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,841,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,118,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after buying an additional 791,669 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $8,868,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,898,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,261,000.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

