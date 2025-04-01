Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 26.5% from the February 28th total of 6,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Super Hi International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HDL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.00. 708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,212. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 76.65. Super Hi International has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $208.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.06 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super Hi International will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Hi International

Super Hi International Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HDL. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Super Hi International in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Super Hi International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Super Hi International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000.

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

