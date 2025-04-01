Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,030,000 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 555,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days. Currently, 10.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Rubin sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total transaction of $36,292.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,444.95. This trade represents a 10.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 9,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.70, for a total transaction of $376,236.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $402,915.30. This trade represents a 48.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,104 shares of company stock valued at $440,263 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 219.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on SUPN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $32.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.53 and a 1-year high of $40.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.06.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. The company's commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

