Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,772,700 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 1,386,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 17,727.0 days.

Swiss Re Trading Up 3.6 %

SSREF stock opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $107.39 and a 1-year high of $169.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44.

Swiss Re Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $7.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

