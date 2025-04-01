Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $0.03 on Friday. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $745,929.60, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Syros Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of Syros Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

