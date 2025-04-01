Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Stock Price Up 1.5% – Should You Buy?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $167.56 and last traded at $168.52. 2,650,513 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 15,258,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $191.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.67. The company has a market capitalization of $872.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a $0.6855 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Institutional Trading of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

