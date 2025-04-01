Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Evercore ISI from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the retailer’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Target from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.90.

Target Stock Up 0.8 %

TGT stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,081,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,188,872. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.37 and its 200-day moving average is $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a 12 month low of $100.50 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The company has a market cap of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Target will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

