The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,677,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,641,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,778,195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,223,397,000 after buying an additional 636,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,030,899 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $890,469,000 after acquiring an additional 164,042 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $739,585,000 after purchasing an additional 981,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,921,417 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $694,091,000 after buying an additional 581,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $170.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.53. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $137.03 and a 52 week high of $196.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.28.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

