The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.
COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on COO
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cooper Companies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.
Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cooper Companies
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Buyable Stocks With Solid Bottoms Ready to Rebound
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Advantage+ Shopping: Meta’s Fast Growing $20 Billion AI-Ads Star
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Robotaxi News: What Tesla and Lyft Headlines Mean for Shares
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.