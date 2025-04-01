The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.25.

COO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 22,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,619,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 56.4% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,916 shares during the period. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COO opened at $84.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.03. Cooper Companies has a twelve month low of $77.05 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cooper Companies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

