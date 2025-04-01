The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Piper Sandler

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $190.00 to $205.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.73% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $161.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $176.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $174.12 on Tuesday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $119.66 and a 1 year high of $176.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.87. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John C. Roche sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $35,002.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,749,892.78. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 502.1% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

