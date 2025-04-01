The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 793,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Institutional Trading of Marcus
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.
Marcus Stock Performance
NYSE MCS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 155,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.
Marcus Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -107.69%.
About Marcus
The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.
