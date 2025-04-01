The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Short Interest Update

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 623,900 shares, a decline of 21.3% from the February 28th total of 793,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $680,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Marcus by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,929 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 135.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 392,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 225,644 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Marcus in the 4th quarter worth about $882,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE MCS traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $16.67. 155,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,441. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market cap of $529.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.16.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Marcus’s payout ratio is -107.69%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

