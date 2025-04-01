The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.32 and last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 199504 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of The Swatch Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.
The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.
