Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE) Short Interest Down 29.9% in March

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:WISE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISE. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 27,530 shares during the period.

Get Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF alerts:

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF stock opened at $30.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.33. Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.56 and a fifty-two week high of $42.59. The company has a market cap of $19.96 million, a P/E ratio of 33.75 and a beta of 1.86.

Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Company Profile

The Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF (WISE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from artificial intelligence related industries. Stocks are weighted based on their relevance to the investment theme WISE was launched on Dec 8, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Generative Artificial Intelligence ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.