Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,965 Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,965 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 49,420 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust stock opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.09. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $8.36.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Increases Dividend

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is an increase from MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

