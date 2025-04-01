Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 294,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,318 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $506,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 17,189 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.57 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a one year low of $10.33 and a one year high of $11.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

