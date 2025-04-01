Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $5.83 Million Position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,497,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 34,729 shares during the period. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund accounts for 1.9% of Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. owned 0.35% of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund worth $5,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBA. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CUBA opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $2.73.

Insider Activity

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

In other The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund news, Director Brigitta Suzanne Herzfeld purchased 13,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $33,984.73. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,878.97. The trade was a 15.96 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Portfolio Manager Ryan M. Paylor purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 46,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,127.36. The trade was a 76.50 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 161,372 shares of company stock worth $418,109 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Free Report)

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

Featured Articles

