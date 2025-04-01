Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 141,859 Shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 270,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 141,859 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $1,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 80,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

FTF opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.54. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.83.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in mortgage-backed securities, asset-backed securities, floating rate bank loans, and high yield corporate bonds.

