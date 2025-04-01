Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 4,227 Shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO – Free Report) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Adams Natural Resources Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $326,000. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Price Performance

Adams Natural Resources Fund stock opened at $22.84 on Tuesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $24.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Adams Natural Resources Fund

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 5.3%.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Buckley bought 1,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.30 per share, with a total value of $33,785.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,173.20. This represents a 8.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The firm manages closed-end equity fund focused on the energy and material sectors. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

