Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:THUPY remained flat at $15.06 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 728. Thule Group AB has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.48.

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

