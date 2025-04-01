Timmi Zalatoris Sells 2,000 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total transaction of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.42. This trade represents a 13.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 736 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $101,163.20.

On Monday, March 17th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $106,500.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Up 1.7 %

SFM stock traded up $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,313,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,834. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.20 and its 200-day moving average is $138.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.61 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sprouts Farmers Market

Institutional Trading of Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.