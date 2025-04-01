TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $356.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BLD. Benchmark dropped their target price on TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

NYSE:BLD traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $302.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,421. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.09 and its 200-day moving average is $348.67. TopBuild has a one year low of $288.31 and a one year high of $495.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. TopBuild’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild will post 20.97 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Amiral Gestion acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in TopBuild by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $16,623,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

