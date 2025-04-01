Tradewinds LLC. Has $1.68 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Tradewinds LLC. trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 70.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,768 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,762,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,018,000 after buying an additional 113,184 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,748,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,582,000 after purchasing an additional 727,087 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 605,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,001,000 after purchasing an additional 8,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 34,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.51 and a 52-week high of $183.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.72. The firm has a market cap of $205.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

