Tradewinds LLC. Has $691,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at $1,077,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,569,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.4 %

PM opened at $158.85 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.82 and a twelve month high of $159.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.43. The stock has a market cap of $246.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.08% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 119.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lars Dahlgren sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $562,739.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,610.88. This trade represents a 12.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 40,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.06, for a total transaction of $6,058,245.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 561,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,674,681.94. The trade was a 6.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,822 shares of company stock worth $19,655,585 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.56.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

