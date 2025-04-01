Tradewinds LLC. Sells 148 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Tradewinds LLC. lessened its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $142.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.92. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $123.84 and a one year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.75%.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 10,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $1,528,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,520. This trade represents a 58.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price (down from $161.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.85.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

