Tradewinds LLC. Sells 931 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tradewinds LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 26.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $561.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $590.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $589.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

