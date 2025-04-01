Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 150,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,737,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,105,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,431,429,000 after purchasing an additional 874,962 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $294.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $157.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $168.96.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

