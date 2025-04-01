Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 305.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $40,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1,479.1% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $634.23 on Tuesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $618.51 and a twelve month high of $1,211.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $682.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $791.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,126.00 to $1,004.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.88.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

