Trexquant Investment LP Has $20.48 Million Stock Holdings in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,066,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,615 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DoubleVerify were worth $20,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 154,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 415,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after buying an additional 49,078 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at $5,419,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the 4th quarter worth about $33,957,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 2,220 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $47,974.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,855,910.02. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of DoubleVerify from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered DoubleVerify to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DV opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $35.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.06.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

