Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 266,183 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 326.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 266,183 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $26,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 43,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 7,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,868,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,730,000 after acquiring an additional 91,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research raised DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.9 %

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $74.72 on Tuesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $72.38 and a one year high of $90.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.40 and a 200 day moving average of $80.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.20%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

