Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 8,350 Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $25,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,679 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $110.00 target price on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Price Performance

Shares of ANF stock opened at $76.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.04. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

