Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $1.71 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,726 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up about 1.8% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 554.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 159,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $49.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $56.51. The stock has a market cap of $286.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.181 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.