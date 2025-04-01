Treynor Bancshares Inc. Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,389,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,858,000 after purchasing an additional 12,375 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $381,000. Partners in Financial Planning bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $7,591,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 71,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.95. The company has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.91 and a 52-week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

