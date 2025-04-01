Treynor Bancshares Inc. Sells 3,911 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Treynor Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,911 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,783,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,447,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289,340 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,189,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992,971 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,430,000 after acquiring an additional 553,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,370,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,962,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,061,000 after purchasing an additional 227,510 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCIT opened at $81.76 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.80 and a one year high of $84.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.47.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2865 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

