Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX) Short Interest Update

Truxton Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Truxton Stock Performance
OTCMKTS TRUX opened at $74.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.26. Truxton has a one year low of $61.59 and a one year high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $213.27 million, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.67.
Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Truxton Announces Dividend
About Truxton
Truxton Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including demand, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
