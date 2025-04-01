Tweedy Browne Co LLC Has $103.59 Million Stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Tweedy Browne Co LLC decreased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,329,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,535 shares during the period. Coca-Cola FEMSA comprises about 7.0% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $103,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOF. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,226,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,496,000 after purchasing an additional 157,530 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 813,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,297,000 after buying an additional 304,197 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 90.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 796,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,672,000 after buying an additional 378,325 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 322,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after buying an additional 9,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on KOF. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola FEMSA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.00.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.9 %

KOF opened at $91.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a market capitalization of $153.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $72.68 and a 52 week high of $102.28.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

