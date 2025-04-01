TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

TWFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TWFG from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of TWFG in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of TWFG from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TWFG from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWFG. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in TWFG during the 4th quarter worth $585,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the fourth quarter worth about $1,337,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of TWFG by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 87,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 40,052 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in TWFG in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TWFG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,457,000.

Shares of TWFG opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.30. TWFG has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 122.61 and a current ratio of 122.61.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

