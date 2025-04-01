U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC reduced its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 231,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,388 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 0.7% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 325,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 68,852 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 231,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,605,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 544.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 13,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,261.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 142,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,506,000 after buying an additional 131,816 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $3,320,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.21.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 66,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $3,114,246.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,482 shares in the company, valued at $9,837,274.72. This trade represents a 24.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 30,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,427,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,006.10. This trade represents a 23.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,812 shares of company stock worth $10,385,665. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $42.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $65.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

