Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,690 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,196 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Avion Wealth raised its position in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fox Advisors downgraded shares of Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.31.

In other news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,154 shares of company stock worth $5,793,869 over the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a market capitalization of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

