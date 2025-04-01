UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.62.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th.

Get UiPath alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PATH

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total transaction of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,186,386.28. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in UiPath by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 160,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in UiPath by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,401,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after acquiring an additional 397,121 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UiPath Trading Down 3.5 %

UiPath stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. UiPath has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.47 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.03.

UiPath Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.