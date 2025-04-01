Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.14), RTT News reports. Ultralife had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Ultralife Trading Down 1.5 %

ULBI opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.05. Ultralife has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $13.39.

Get Ultralife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultralife

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ultralife stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ultralife Co. (NASDAQ:ULBI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of Ultralife worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.68% of the company’s stock.

Ultralife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultralife Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronics systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium-ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium-ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ultralife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultralife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.