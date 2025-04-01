UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Robinhood Markets by 750.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robinhood Markets news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $253,786.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,572.16. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 228,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $9,230,398.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $203,545.54. This represents a 97.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,955,655 shares of company stock worth $143,072,448 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HOOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.82.

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $41.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $66.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. Analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

