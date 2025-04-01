UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 300 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in MongoDB by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 58,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,706,000 after buying an additional 9,936 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $365,000. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,328,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,205,000 after buying an additional 23,942 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.87.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,487,706.91. This trade represents a 1.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.86, for a total value of $2,124,258.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,379,548.84. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,139 shares of company stock worth $11,328,869 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Stock Down 1.5 %

MDB stock opened at $175.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.11. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.85 and a 12-month high of $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.01 and a beta of 1.30.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

