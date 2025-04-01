UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 900 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Stantec were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stantec by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Stantec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. bought a new position in shares of Stantec in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Stantec by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 3,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STN opened at $82.95 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.18 and a 1 year high of $90.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Stantec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

