UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 5.0% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $10,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,141,000. May Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $609,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenio Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UNH opened at $524.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $509.10 and a 200-day moving average of $543.47.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.74 by $0.07. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $100.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $694.00 to $660.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $655.00 to $642.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $629.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on UNH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.57 per share, for a total transaction of $511,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,065. This trade represents a 28.57 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.