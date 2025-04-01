US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 1.4% increase from US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UTWY traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.96. 6,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,661. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.85. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $48.80.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (UTWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 20-year US Treasury note. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 20-year tenor on the yield curve UTWY was launched on Mar 28, 2023 and is managed by F/m Investments.

