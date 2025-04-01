VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.1578 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.6% increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

NASDAQ:ANGL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $28.74. The stock had a trading volume of 459,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 924,958. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.98 and a 1-year high of $29.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99.

About VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

