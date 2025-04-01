VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Holdings Raised by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 150,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE’s holdings in VanEck VietnamETF were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wiser Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in VanEck VietnamETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF during the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,000 after buying an additional 93,842 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of VanEck VietnamETF stock opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. VanEck VietnamETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a market cap of $413.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.11.

VanEck VietnamETF Profile

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

