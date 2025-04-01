Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the February 28th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 587,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,011 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10,440.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 190,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,675,000 after buying an additional 189,180 shares in the last quarter. SWAN Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 84,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,978 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 620,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,184,000 after acquiring an additional 87,327 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWOB stock opened at $64.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.53. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $61.48 and a 12-month high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

