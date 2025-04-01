Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 616.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,549,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 443,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,714,000 after acquiring an additional 219,120 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2,906.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 218,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 211,426 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 446,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,612,000 after purchasing an additional 144,912 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,919,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $119.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.21. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $127.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard Financials ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.5106 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

